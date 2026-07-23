Man faces charges after accidental gun discharge on MARTA bus injures passenger

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A man faces charges after an accidental gun discharge on a MARTA bus in Sandy Springs injured him and another passenger Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Roswell Road and Glenridge Road.

“The investigation remains ongoing, but this appears to be an accidental discharge of a firearm by the male and not a targeted incident,” Sandy Springs police said.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed two people aboard the bus were struck by gunfire. Police said the passenger was shot in the right leg and the suspect was shot in the left forearm.

Police said the suspect ran away from the scene on Glenridge Road but was later arrested at the Church of Scientology on Roswell Road.

The victim was transported to North Fulton Hospital. The suspect was also taken to North Fulton Hospital for treatment.

Sandy Springs police said once the suspect is released, he will be booked into the Fulton County Jail and charged with reckless conduct and aggravated assault.