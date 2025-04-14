Man drowns after fleeing traffic stop in Rockdale County

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — A man who attempted to flee a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Rockdale County has died after jumping into a lake and failing to resurface, authorities confirmed.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 2:35 a.m. when deputies initiated a traffic stop near the Salem Lake community. The man exited the vehicle and fled on foot, eventually jumping into the nearby lake in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

Deputies say the suspect swam across the lake and briefly exited, but turned back into the water upon seeing officers on the opposite shore. Authorities issued verbal commands for him to come out, but the man refused to comply and eventually disappeared from view.

After an extensive search throughout the day, his body was recovered around 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening. His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.