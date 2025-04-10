Local

Man dies after being found shot in vehicle in Atlanta’s Grant Park

By WSB Radio News Staff
Shooting in Grant Park
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the Grant Park neighborhood and later died at the hospital.

Officers responded to Eloise Street following reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they discovered a 29-year-old man in the back seat of a car with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The scene is near Zoo Atlanta, the BeltLine, and Maynard Jackson High School.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or any information about a possible suspect.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

