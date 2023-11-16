Local

Man dead, woman injured after double shooting at DeKalb apartment complex

Scene of a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police have confirmed that one person has died after a double shooting on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at around 8:30 a.m. at the Harriston Woods Apartments in Stone Mountain.

Police said a man died and a woman was critically injured in the shooting that happened in a first-floor apartment unit.

Officers did not say whether the man and woman knew each other prior to the shooting.

It is unclear if police are still searching for a suspect in this shooting.

DeKalb police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!