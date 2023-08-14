Man dead, dog missing following afternoon shooting in Buckhead apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex.

Investigators were called out to the Willowest in Lindbergh apartment complex along Lindbergh Place around 1:20 p.m. Sunday for the report of a man who was shot.

When police arrived, they rushed the man to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner, the victim was Jaden McKinnon, 22.

Witnesses said around the same time police arrived, the man’s small dog was missing.

“We don’t know, we are looking into all the possibilities of this investigation. That will be pending further investigation. We do know the dog was a Frenchie. We don’t have the color of the dog just yet, but we will have that shortly,” Captain Jeff Childers with the Atlanta Police Department said.

As for neighbors, the incident has left them shaken.

“I’m troubled because I feel like I just moved in there and I’m wondering if I picked the wrong place, and I have a standard Poodle, which is a coveted breed. If this transpired because they were after a dog, that’s troubling for me,” neighbor Jeremy Scott said.

Witnesses told police a car drove away after the shooting. Officers located it and tried to pull the driver over but they fled and ditched the car before police could catch them.

Police continue to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Atlanta police of Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

