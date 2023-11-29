Man dead after firing at South Fulton officers near gas station

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police confirmed a man died in an officer-involved shooting near a gas station on Tuesday night.

South Fulton police say officers responded to a 911 sexual assault call just before 8 p.m. on Roosevelt Highway. Officers said a man with a shotgun fired at them.

One of the officers returned fire and shot the man, who died at the scene. No officers were injured.

Police have not identified the man, but family members at the scene said he was 78-years-old.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

