Local

Man critically injured after overnight shooting in DeKalb County

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Snapfinger Drive shooting

By WSBTV.com News Staff

A man was critically injured after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County.

At around 2 a.m., officers found a shooting victim near the intersection of Panola Road and Snapfinger Road in the Lithonia area.

The man who was shot was lying in the roadway. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Several police cruisers were in seen in the area.

A suspect who was at the scene when police arrived was later arrested. He is being charged with aggravated assault.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!