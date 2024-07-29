Man critically injured after overnight shooting in DeKalb County

A man was critically injured after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County.

At around 2 a.m., officers found a shooting victim near the intersection of Panola Road and Snapfinger Road in the Lithonia area.

The man who was shot was lying in the roadway. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Several police cruisers were in seen in the area.

A suspect who was at the scene when police arrived was later arrested. He is being charged with aggravated assault.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified.