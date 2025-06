MARIETTA, GA — A man has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by two different vehicles in Marietta.

The Marietta Police Department says it happened on Powder Springs Street near Sandtown Road.

The man was crossing the road in a crosswalk, but he did not have the right of way.

That’s when he was hit by the cars.

Both drivers stayed on scene. The man was taken to the hospital.

No charges are expected.