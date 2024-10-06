Man convicted of Gwinnett triple murder after taking an Uber to the crime scene

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man in a November 2020 triple murder, according to the district attorney’s office.

Justice Lusk, 25, was found guilty of three counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the deaths of 64-year-old Bob Caverly, 33-year-old Steven Andrew Finch and 45-year-old Eugene McClam.

Police were called to Caverly’s home where they found McClam on a neighbor’s porch with several gunshot wounds. Caverly was found dead in the home and Finch was found dead in the garage. Caverly died at the hospital a short time later.

Investigators learned Lusk had taken an Uber near Caverly’s home just before the shooting. Afterwards, he was spotted trying to get into a Lyft, but the driver refused to take him.

Lusk then ran into a muddy area in the woods and to a nearby home where he stashed an AK-47 assault rifle, handgun, backpack and blanket in a crawl space. Investigators also found his muddy clothes and a large amount of meth and marijuana.

They were able to identify Lusk as the suspect from the information connected to the Uber ride and cell phone records.

During the trial, Lusk claimed he shot the men in self-defense because when he felt his life was in danger. Prosecutors argued he was stealing the victims’ stash of drugs.

Lusk was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences plus five years without the possibility of parole.