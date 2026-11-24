ATLANTA — A federal jury has convicted Juan Spurlin of forcibly assaulting a federal officer outside a federal courthouse in Atlanta.

The incident occurred in May 2025 when Spurlin, a self-described content creator, went to the courthouse and repeatedly yelled that he had come to “put America on trial.”

Spurlin recorded the incident and headbutted a federal officer who was attempting to restore order.

“This individual came to the courthouse seeking conflict and disruption,” Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said. “He headbutted an officer who was trying to restore order.”

Spurlin could face eight years in prison, officials said.

His sentencing is scheduled for February.