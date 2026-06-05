Man convicted after authorities seize more than 130 pounds of marijuana, 40 guns

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A DeKalb County man was convicted after authorities seized more than 130 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine and more than 40 guns.

Officials said 41-year-old Vincent Simon was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and marijuana, along with related gun charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted the search at a home on Ward Lake Way in Ellenwood.

Investigators said the search uncovered about 132 pounds of marijuana, roughly a kilogram of methamphetamine and more than 40 firearms, including automatic weapons.

Officials said agents made undercover purchases at the home.

Simon was sentenced to 20 years in prison following the conviction.

Officials did not release additional details.