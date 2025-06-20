Man convicted in 2018 stabbing death of Sandy Springs grandmother

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — A jury has convicted a man in the brutal 2018 stabbing death of 71-year-old Kay Thomasson, a Sandy Springs grandmother whose body was discovered by a relative after she failed to show up for an appointment.

James Christopher Jones was identified as a suspect two years after the crime, thanks to a combination of DNA evidence and geo-fencing technology that helped place him at the scene.

Jones was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 30 years.

Investigators say Thomasson was found dead inside her home, and the case remained unsolved until digital and forensic evidence pointed to Jones.