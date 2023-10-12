Local

Man charged with trafficking methamphetamine after undercover investigation, Hall deputies say

Cesar Arellano

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man was arrested after a month-long undercover drug investigation, according to deputies.

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Cesar Arellano on Sept. 29, on the 1700 block of Ga. 13/Atlanta Highway.

During the investigation, authorities seized around $7,000 worth of drugs, which included 200 grams of methamphetamine.

In addition, deputies seized a kilogram of counterfeit methamphetamine as well.

Arellano was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine and possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to distribute.

Arellano was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond.

The case remains under investigation.

