Man charged with murder after driving away from Alpharetta homicide on motorcycle

The Alpharetta Police Department has made an arrest after a shooting Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Highway 9 and Milton Avenue. Officers were called to respond to a report of shots fired, and when they got to the scene, they found a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died Thursday morning.

Now it’s under investigation as a homicide. Police identified the victim as 46-year-old Justin Mourning of Alpharetta.

Police said initial details from the investigation indicate the incident started as an argument between two people.

Alpharetta police Captain Andrew Splawn said it’s unclear if the two knew each other.

“This does appear to be an isolated incident,” Splawn said. “All the information we have right now shows this to be isolated, then it escalated due to an argument.”

Police released photos of the suspect seen driving away on a motorcycle.

Investigators announced Thursday evening that they arrested Jaden Lewis, 21, or Milton. He is being charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Christine Tamisin owns “Sis and Moons,” a boutique just a few yards from where the shooting happened.

She said in her 13 years there, she’s never known of any violent crime in downtown Alpharetta.

“I feel safe here,” she said. “I’m not one to think it could never happen where we’re at. You always have to stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings.”

Barbara McAllister works at “Karen’s Fabrics” on Main Street.

She said she’s heard of occasional minor crimes, such as thefts, but never gunfire. “It’s very concerning because this is supposedly a low-crime area,” she said. “And since we have lots of restaurants, we have tons of people around here.”

The area is filled with trendy restaurants, bars and boutiques.

Splawn said the city had no murders last year.

“The Alpharetta downtown area is a very safe area with minimal crime, minimal violent crime, just like the city of Alpharetta as a whole,” he said.

Anyone with any more information about this case is asked to contact Detective Lawrence at 678-297-6338.



