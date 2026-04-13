Man charged in connection to hit and run that injured motorcyclist in metro Atlanta

DULUTH, GA — Police in metro Atlanta have made an arrest in connection with a hit and run that left a motorcyclist seriously injured last week.

Duluth police say on April 10, a motorcyclist was injured in the hit and run on Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard.

Investigators identified 34-year-old Patrick Rudolph thanks to the department’s Real-Time Crime Center.

Rudolph faces multiple charges, including reckless driving.

It is unclear what led up to the hit-and-run crash.

The identity of the victim and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

This is an active investigation.