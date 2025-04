CALHOUN, GA — A man is behind bars Thursday after a domestic dispute at the Buc-ees in Calhoun escalated to shots being fired at officers.

Calhoun police say they responded to the store on Union Grove Road and tried to arrest the man, which is when he took off on foot.

He fired shots at officers, carjacked a vehicle in the Buc-ees parking lot, and then fled onto I-75. He was later arrested in Whitfield County.

No officers were injured.