Man assaulted before being killed in South Fulton home, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the death of a man who was killed in early October at a South Fulton home.

Officers responded to a home on the 6400 block of Newborn Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 3, in reference to a report of suspicious activity.

When they arrived, officers found the victim, Troy Moody, dead inside the home.

Police said it was obvious that Moody was assaulted before being killed.

Moody’s death is under investigation as a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information on his death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

