ATLANTA — A man who was wanted in connection to the Easter day shooting of a three-year-old boy was arrested in Jacksonville.

Police say 36-year-old Jermaine Hardmen was taken into custody during an operation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the FBI violent crimes task force.

The shooting happened on Washington Street in southwest Atlanta on April 5. The boy was identified as Armani Lyons.

The boy’s babysitter, identified as 71-year-old Barbara Evans, was arrested a week after the shooting.

Atlanta police officials say Hardmen is charged with murder and cruelty to children.