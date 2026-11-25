GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man living in Gwinnett County has been arrested in connection with his wife’s murder six years after she was reported missing in South Carolina.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Harry Capers III, 42, was arrested in Gwinnett County this week on theft and fraud charges. He was also wanted on a murder warrant in connection with his wife’s death.

Adrean Capers was first reported missing to the North Charleston Police Department in March 2020.

In June of this year, detectives searched a property owned by Capers’ father in Hollywood, South Carolina. A police K-9 led investigators to a septic tank, where they discovered Adrean Capers’ body.

Authorities say Capers has lived in several states over the past six years, most recently in Georgia.

Capers has since been extradited to Charleston, where he faces several charges, including murder, kidnapping and desecration of human remains.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.