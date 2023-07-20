Man arrested for groping 15-year-old on Delta flight from Atlanta to Seattle

SEATTLE — A 69-year-old man on a Delta flight from Atlanta to Seattle was arrested for groping a teen on Sunday, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials said Jack Roberson appeared to be sleeping when he allegedly slipped his hand onto a 15-year-old’s thigh and then ran it up her skirt.

The victim told her guardian about the inappropriate touching and the guardian reported it to a flight attendant.

Roberson was moved to another seat for the remainder of the flight and was arrested upon arrival in Seattle.

Atlanta-based Delta Airlines shared the following statement:

“Delta has zero tolerance for criminal activity of any type on our flights and at our airports. As such, we work very closely with law enforcement when we receive reports of illegal activity on board our aircraft to ensure the perpetrators are prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

Abusive sexual contact on an aircraft is punishable by up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to officials.

The case is being investigated by the FBI.





©2023 Cox Media Group