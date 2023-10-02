Body of missing DeKalb woman found; boyfriend arrested

The body of 48-year-old Aimee Lafakis has been located on Drowning Creek Road in Gwinnett County.

The last time anyone heard from Lafakis was around 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, according to police.

Brookhaven Police announced Monday they had arrested Lafakis’ boyfriend, 48-year-old Brandon Wineinger, in connection with her disappearance.

Wineinger has since been charged with kidnapping, burglary, tampering with evidence and giving false statements.

Over the weekend, authorities began their investigation into Lafakis’ disappearance. Brookhaven investigators interviewed multiple family members and individuals close to Lafakis.

On Sunday, Brookhaven Police were notified by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office that a woman’s body was found on Drowning Creek Road in Gwinnett County. Officials confirmed to WSB that they were Lafakis’ remains.

We’re working to learn if Wineinger will now face additional charges in Gwinnett County.

