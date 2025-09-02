Local

Man arrested in connection with deadly DeKalb fire that left mother dead, son injured

By WSB Radio News Staff
Suspect in deadly DeKalb County arson caught in Alabama
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The ex-boyfriend of the woman who died in an apartment fire in DeKalb County on Labor Day has been arrested, according to DeKalb County police.

48-year-old Stephanie Wiley died in the blaze when her apartment at the Hills at Fairington apartments caught on fire. Her adult son was injured when he jumped from the second floor window.

44-year-old Shawn Fails was captured over 100 miles away from the scene of the crime during a traffic stop in Chambers County, Alabama.

Fails is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and arson.

