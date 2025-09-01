DeKalb County fire that left mother dead, son critically injured ‘believed to be arson’

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A deadly fire at an apartment on Monday morning is now being investigated as arson, according to DeKalb County Fire Cpt. Jaeson Daniels.

Crews responded to a fire at the Hills of Fairington off Fairington Road in Stonecrest.

“It is believed to be arson at this time,” Cpt. Daniels said.

Fire crews removed the female victim from an upper floor unit of the apartment.

“We have one female resident that has actually succumbed to her injuries at the hospital this morning,” Cpt. Daniels said. “One male who jumped from a second story window.”

A resident at the “Hills of Fairington” off Fairington Road in Stonecrest said she heard a woman screaming for help when she was trapped inside her home.

“I heard the rumbling in the house,” the nearby resident said. “It sounded like someone was falling down the stairs or falling up against the wall. Then, I heard what sounded like a boom and somebody running from the apartment.”

The nearby resident said she also seen flames between her apartment and the apartment next to her.

The identity of the victim and her son were not released.

No possible suspects have been identified by officials.