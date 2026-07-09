Man arrested in connection to stabbing death of roommate

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals Office arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing death of a roommate at a metro Atlanta apartment.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials say a warrant charges 62-year-old Albert McKinney with Malice Murder.

McKinney is accused of fatally stabbing another man at a Flat Shoals Road apartment in Decatur on April 9.

Investigators took McKinney into custody without incident at a residence in Jonesboro.

He was later transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

“As always, public safety is at the forefront of everything we do,” DeKalb Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said.