Man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges in Roswell

ROSWELL, GA — Roswell police arrested an Ellenwood man for targeting multiple young teens online for sex on Tuesday, September 3, 2025.

Police say they’ve arrested 21-year-old Lorenzo Abarca.

Officer Tim Lupo with Roswell police says at least five teens have been identified, but police fear there may be more victims and expect that additional charges will be filed.

“Our investigation revealed that Abarca used the social media platform Snapchat to connect with his victims where he then subjected them to online, and in some cases, physical sexual abuse,” Lupo reported.

So far, he’s facing charges of obscene internet contact with a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and sodomy. Warrants are pending for the additional victims who have been identified, and investigators believe there may still be more victims.

As the investigation in still open, Anyone who has additional information about this case should contact Detective Vega at ivega@roswellgov.com or 770-640-4498.

Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online atwww.StopCrimeATL.org.