Man charged after attempted armed robbery, carjacking in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A man has been arrested and charged after Forsyth County deputies say he attempted an armed robbery and carjacking at a gas station on Wednesday morning.

Around 8:15 a.m., deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Johns Creek Police Department responded to the Valero gas station at the intersection of McGinnis Ferry Road and Old Atlanta Road following a report of an armed robbery.

Investigators determined the victim was standing at the gas pumps when 23-year-old Khalil Burgess approached from behind and attempted to steal his vehicle.

During the encounter, Burgess allegedly produced a firearm and fired at the victim. The victim was not struck or injured.

Following the attempted robbery, police say Burgess left the area.

During a neighborhood canvass, deputies and detectives gathered information that led them to Burgess’ location at a residence in the St. Marlo community. He was later taken into custody without incident.

Burgess faces armed robbery, motor vehicle hijacking and aggravated assault charges.