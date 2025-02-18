Local

Man arrested for allegedly killing man inside carport in Cherokee County

By Graham Carroll
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Investigators are piecing together details after a man is found shot to death at a home in Cherokee County.

Deputies arrive at a home on Northlake Drive to discover a man deceased from a gunshot wound in a carport.

Captain Jay Baker says the victim is 42-year-old Michael Kyle Reed of Canton.

Another man, identified as 44-year-old David Daniel of Canton, was in the carport along with a woman.

According to investigators, the two men and the woman knew each other well. The woman was not charged.

Daniel is charged with murder and additional charges could come.

After a brief interview, officers recovered the weapon and placed Daniel under arrest. He’s currently being held without bond at the Cherokee jail.

It is not yet known if the victim or the suspect have a criminal record.

