Man arrested after shooting two people then crashing into guard rail in Chamblee

Chamblee shooting 060423

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man who they say shot two people.

Chamblee Police said Sunday night just after 9 p.m., they were called out to the Clairmont Center on a shots fired call.

They arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot in the neck and a woman who had been shot in the chest.

Police said the man was responsive but the woman was unconscious and unresponsive.

Both of them were taken to the hospital.

A person who witnessed the incident gave officers a description of the suspect.

As officers were arriving at the Clairmont Center to respond to the shooting, they found a car had hit a guard rail at the intersection of Clairmont Road and New Peachtree Road.

Police said when they got to the accident, they saw a man who matched the description of the shooting suspect described to them by the witness.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Carmichael, was seen running away from the officers at the accident scene.

Carmichael was taken to jail and faces several charges including a DUI charge and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.


