Man arrested after hours-long standoff with Atlanta police

ATLANTA — A man was arrested after an hours-long standoff with Atlanta police on Wednesday morning.

The standoff happened on the 1000 block of Katherwood Drive. The man was barricaded inside one of the homes for about seven hours.

Police have not identified the man who was arrested.

Channel 2 cameras on the scene captured a large police presence, which had blocked off much of the area.

A neighbor, Shawn Wainright told Channel 2 that he saw his neighbor come out of his home with a rifle and threatened Wainright’s child.

“He made his point very clear,” Wainright said. “Not only did he have his gun sitting there for a long period of time, he then walked over to me and my child, made a threat and went back to his side of the porch and picked up his assault rifle and put it back down.”

Wainright said he and his child left the area and a short time later, started hearing gunshots.

Officers were heard negotiating with the man to get him to leave the home with his hands up.

Police said nobody was injured.

