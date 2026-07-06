Man arrested after gunfire causes panic at Avondale Estates fireworks show

AVONDALE ESTATES, GA — A man is facing charges after gunfire caused panic during the City of Avondale Estates Fourth of July fireworks show at Cobb Stadium.

Police said gunfire erupted just before the fireworks began, sending people running from the park and prompting a massive police response.

Officers armed with rifles surrounded the area and traced the gunfire to a nearby home in the 1200 block of Berkeley Road.

Avondale Estates Police and DeKalb County School Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Tyler Ladet. He was arrested at his home and charged with reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said he also faces several weapons charges and that additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Investigators recovered two handguns and several shell casings from the backyard of Ladet’s home.

Police have not released many details about the incident but said it may have been a case of celebratory gunfire.

Authorities said they are still trying to determine whether anyone was injured by the gunfire. Anyone who suffered injuries or noticed property damage from bullets is asked to contact Avondale Estates police investigators.

The incident comes after several dangerous cases involving celebratory gunfire in metro Atlanta in recent years. Over the weekend, a woman was injured in celebratory gunfire on Clear Creek Drive in DeKalb County, and two men are facing charges in that case.

One of the most prominent cases involving celebratory gunfire happened in 2010, when a young boy was killed by a stray bullet while sitting inside a church in Decatur after a bullet went through the roof and struck him.