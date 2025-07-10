Man arrested after damaging fence at Atlanta airport, causing flight disruptions

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man accused of damaging a security fence near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, an incident that led to flight disruptions.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Leslie Drive and North Loop Road after receiving reports of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, they discovered damage to a fence.

A short time later, police located a man they believe was responsible for the damage. He was taken into custody without incident. Authorities have not confirmed whether the individual made it onto the airport’s airfield.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. No additional details, including the suspect’s identity or potential charges, have been released yet.

