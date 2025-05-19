Man arrested after attempted fire in Barrow County Target store

BETHLEHEM, GA — A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to start a fire inside a Target store in Barrow County on Sunday. The incident occurred just before noon at the Target on Loganville Highway in Bethlehem.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a fire being set inside the store. Upon arrival, they found the suspect attempting to ignite a fire. Fortunately, deputies were able to safely evacuate employees and shoppers from the store, preventing any injuries or harm.

The Sheriff’s Office described the situation as potentially dangerous but praised the quick and coordinated response from both Target employees and law enforcement.

“Thanks to the quick response and coordinated efforts, a potentially dangerous situation was contained without harm,” said Sheriff Smith.

The suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken into custody. The investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.

WSBs Daphne Young contributed to this story