Man accused of trafficking cocaine in metro Atlanta pleads guilty  

ATLANTA — A man has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges after being accused of trafficking more than 170 pounds of cocaine into metro Atlanta.

According to Department of Justice officials, Orfael Macedo Bustos, 52, of Guerrero, Mexico, coordinated the transportation of large quantities of cocaine from Mexico into the metro Atlanta area, primarily using tractor trailers.

“Macedo Bustos introduced massive amounts of cocaine into our community,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “As a result of strong agency partnerships through the Homeland Security Task Force and valuable international coordination, Macedo Bustos now faces a significant sentence in federal prison and millions of dollars’ worth of cocaine have been taken off the street.”

Prosecutors said the drug trafficking organization was identified in 2017, with Macedo Bustos acting as one of its leaders and primary suppliers.

During the investigation, DOJ officials say federal authorities seized at least five shipments of cocaine in Fulton and Cobb counties between 2017 and 2018, totaling more than 170 pounds.

Department of Justice officials said the seizures included 44 pounds in October 2017, 30 pounds in November 2017, 44 pounds in February 2018, 33 pounds in April 2018 and 22 pounds in November 2018.

Department of Justice officials say Macedo Bustos was indicted in 2018 and extradited from Mexico to the Northern District of Georgia in November 2025. He has remained in federal custody since his extradition.

“The guilty plea of Macedo Bustos is a direct result of the collaborative efforts of the Homeland Security Task Force. By leveraging the unique authorities and capabilities of our federal, state, and local partners, HSI remains committed to dismantling the transnational criminal organizations that attempt to flood our streets with illicit drugs,” said HSI Atlanta Acting Special Agent in Charge, Ellen Johnson.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Macedo Bustos is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 15 and faces at least 10 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole.