Man accused of reckless driving arrested after deputy stops him with PIT maneuver

Dominque Issac Bowers

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy arrested a man wanted for reckless driving on Highway 365 last Friday night.

Law enforcement had been informed to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected of reckless driving in Hall County.

A Habersham County Sheriff’s Office HEAT Unit spotted the vehicle traveling on Highway 365.

A deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver refused to stop.

After a brief pursuit, the deputy was able to perform a PIT maneuver on the vehicle and arrest the driver.

Dominque Issac Bowers, 37, is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, tampering with evidence, speeding, hands-free violation, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal lane change or turn, following too closely, no proof of insurance, and reckless driving.

Bond for Bowers was set at $14,650.

As of Monday afternoon, he remained in jail.

