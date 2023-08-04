Man accused of murdering his brother arrested while on MARTA bus, deputies say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of murdering his brother has been arrested after being on the run for nearly a month.

DeKalb County Sheriff officials said on August 2, 37-year-old Ahmed Kawah was taken into custody while on a MARTA bus on North Decatur Road in Decatur.

Authorities confirmed that Kawah had been on the run since July 9 when police found his brother, 56-year-old Anthony Bronson, shot to death at Park at 500 Apartment Homes in Stone Mountain.

Deputies have not determined the motive for the shooting.

Kawah was charged with felony malice murder. He was taken into custody without incident.

