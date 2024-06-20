Man accused of murdering ex-wife with machete left bloody thumbprint behind, warrants reveal

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Warrants reveal disturbing new details about the murder of a Morehouse School of Medicine Resident.

Samantha Woolery was found stabbed to death in her apartment in Cobb County on June 15. Her ex-husband, Mickey Woolery, has been charged with murder and other charges related to her death.

According to the police report, Mickey Woolery drove down from Indiana to spend time with his ex-wife over the weekend.

Video showed them go in and out of her apartment in the days leading to her death.

The last video, taken by a camera across from the apartment, showed Mickey Woolery leaving the apartment with no shirt, barefooted and carrying a few backpacks. There was blood on his hand, feet and pants. The video showed him run down the stairs and into the parking lot.

A bloody footprint was found on the wall near the light switch matching Mickey Woolery’s.

Samantha Woolery was found dead inside the apartment with lacerations to her neck, back and right shoulder. A machete with blood on it was found on the floor beside the bed. Bloody footprints led from the bedroom to the front door.

Police tracked Mickey Woolery down back in Indiana.

He has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and malice murder.