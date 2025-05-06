Man accused of killing Cobb County woman waives arraignment, pleads not guilty

COBB COUNTY, GA — A 21-year-old undocumented immigrant charged with the brutal murder of a Cobb County woman has waived his arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty, court officials confirmed Tuesday.

Hector David Sagastume-Rivas is facing a series of serious charges, including murder, aggravated assault, battery, rape, and necrophilia, in connection with the March 14 death of 52-year-old Camilia Williams.

Authorities say Williams’ body was found in the early morning hours in a wooded area along Pat Mell Road. Investigators allege that Sagastume-Rivas strangled Williams until she was unconscious and then knelt on her neck, killing her.

Sagastume-Rivas remains in custody at the Cobb County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 18.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to the nature of the charges and the suspect’s immigration status. Cobb County officials have not released additional details about the ongoing investigation.