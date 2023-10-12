Local

Man accused of killing Buckhead valet taken into custody, family says

Randy King Randy King is suspected in the murder of Harrison Olvey. (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA — The family of murdered Buckhead valet, Harrison Olvey, has confirmed that police have arrested the accused killer.

Wednesday evening, sources said that Randy King, 22, has been arrested.

Police said on Sept. 3 around 1:40 a.m., Olvey was a valet at the parking garage and interrupted a man breaking into a vehicle when he was shot.

King was wanted for Olvey’s murder and placed on the Atlanta Police Department’s Most Wanted list with a reward amount of $5,000.

The family told Seiden that King would be charged with multiple crimes, including murder.

At this time, police have not confirmed the arrest of King.

