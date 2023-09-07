Man accused of breaking into more than 400 vehicles across Metro Atlanta captured

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of tormenting citizens in several Metro Atlanta counties has been arrested.

Gwinnett County police said on Aug. 31, 22-year-old Javaris Gamble of East Point was taken into custody in Forest Park.

Authorities identified Gamble as the leader of a Metro Atlanta “entering auto crew” that has been tormenting citizens in Gwinnett County and the Metro Atlanta area since May.

Detectives gathered enough evidence to arrest Gamble, accusing him of committing 30 entering auto and motor vehicle theft-related crimes in just one night, June 22.

Gamble continued his crime spree nearly every other night throughout the summer. According to police, he broke into over 400 vehicles and stole over 15 from Gwinnett County alone.

Gamble was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.

“Detectives will be seeking indictment on hundreds of more charges against Gamble,” police officials said in a statement. “This arrest illustrates the hard work uniformed officers, crime scene technicians, analysts and detectives have done and the multi-jurisdiction collaboration between Metro Atlanta agencies.”

Police have not said if any other “entering auto crew” members have been arrested.

