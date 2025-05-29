Major tech CEO warns of AI potentially wiping out millions of jobs within five years

The CEO of Anthropic tells Axios that half of all entry levels jobs could be wiped out within five years.

Dario Amodei, says the people most likely to be hit first are young college educated workers in their first jobs, before they’ve built experience or seniority.

Many companies are planning to, or already cutting jobs and hiring fewer workers.

For example, an executive at Salesforce told analysts that some 500 customer service workers would be redeployed to different roles this year, saving $50 million dollars.

Leaders at Microsoft and Alphabet say AI is producing about 30% of new code on some projects. Recent job cuts at Microsoft hit software engineers the hardest.