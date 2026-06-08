Major sewer line rehabilitation project gets underway

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County has begun a new phase of its infrastructure improvement efforts with work now underway on the Buford Large Diameter Rehab Project near Medlock Park.

Construction started Monday and includes the rehabilitation of more than 6,500 feet of aging sewer lines.

County officials say crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The project is expected to continue for the next three months, although the timeline could be extended depending on weather conditions.

Drivers can expect traffic impacts along Desmond Drive and Willivee Place while work is underway.

The project is the latest initiative under DeKalb County’s $4.2 billion Capital Improvement Program, which focuses on upgrading infrastructure throughout the county.