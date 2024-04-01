2 dead, including suspect, after chase ends in major crash on I-75

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 75 northbound have been shut down after a crash Monday morning near the Bartow County-Gordon County line.

According to the Calhoun Police Department, officers responded to reports of a suspicious person driving a possible stolen vehicle at a local RaceTrac gas station around 5:45 a.m.

Our traffic team flew over the scene Monday morning where the crash occurred at mile marker 304 by the Ga. 140 and Folsom Road exit.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, they said the driver sped away and traveled east on Highway 53 to the Calhoun bypass, then turned right to head back west toward I-75.

The suspect drove onto I-75 at speeds exceeding 90 mph.

Police say that during the pursuit, the suspect swerved into an officer’s patrol car, causing the suspect to lose control of their vehicle.

The driver was ejected from their vehicle and died at the scene. During the crash, the suspect’s vehicle struck an oncoming vehicle and caused one serious injury.

That injured person was life-flighted to a hospital.

Two additional crashes happened during the incident, with one other person dying as a result of their injuries.

It’s unclear how long it will take to clear the crash and reopen the lanes. Triple Team Traffic says to Highway 41 as an alternate.

