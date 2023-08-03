Main street in front of Fulton County courthouse to shut down next week

ATLANTA — The main road around the Fulton County courthouse is set to close to general traffic starting Monday morning, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon.

Pryor Street will close between MLK and Mitchell streets starting on August 7 at 5 a.m. and the road will remain closed through August 18. Two lanes will be open for media staging.

The courthouse and Fulton County Government Center will still be open to the public, and walking will be permitted on Pryor Street.

No public parking will be allowed anywhere on the perimeter of the courthouse on either side of the street. Vehicle traffic will be allowed on Central Avenue, MLK Jr. Drive, and Mitchell Street.

The announcement comes ahead of a planned decision by a special grand jury on whether or not to indict former President Donald Trump.

Trump is being investigated by Fulton County District Attorney over whether or not he attempted to interfere with the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.