Macy’s at Gwinnett Place Mall purchased by the county for $16.5 million

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The last anchor store at the Gwinnett Place Mall will officially close next year.

Macy’s at the former Gwinnett Place Mall will close its doors for good next year as more locations close across the country.

“We have endless opportunities of what can be proposed,” said Nicole Love Hendrickson, Gwinnett County chairwoman.

Hendrickson says Macy’s approached the county about selling the buildings in February.

Then on Tuesday, the board of commissioners approved a plan to buy the two Macy’s buildings in the mall for $16.5 million.

“The mall redevelopment process is moving along, and this purchase of the Macy’s just signals that progress forward,” Hendrickson said.

Most of the mall is set to be demolished as part of a 20-year plan to revitalize the area and rename it, Global Villages.

The county envisions turning the 90-acre mall site into a place with housing, retail, green space, and office space.

The original Global Villages plan included Macy’s as a part of the future.

“It’s kind of bittersweet for me to see something that has been here for so long will be part of history,” Joe Allen, of Gwinnett Place CID said.

Allen with the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District is working with the county to re-imagine the area.

He says he’s eager to see what may replace the buildings that have stood for 40 years.

“I’m more excited about the future and the transformation of this site,” Allen said.

The county does not own the mega-mart and the beauty master store that are still open. Gwinnett County leaders say they will start searching for a developer in early spring.

A Macy’s spokesperson released the following statement.

“Our new strategy is designed to create a more modern Macy’s, Inc. and enhance the customer experience. We intend to close approximately 150 Macy’s stores while further investing in our 350 go-forward fleet over the next three years. Macy’s sold its Gwinnett Place Mall department store and furniture location and, as part of the agreement, is leasing back the store which continues to operate as usual through early 2025.”

The county originally purchased 39 acres of the mall property back in 2021. It now owns 76 acres.

“The acquisition of the Macy’s site marks a pivotal step forward in the redevelopment of Gwinnett Place Mall, setting the stage for Gwinnett County to establish a national – and possibly international – model for equitable and impactful transformation,” said Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “This redevelopment will be a catalyst for change, creating transformative opportunities that enhance property values, align with neighboring investments, and drive growth for a new generation of entrepreneurs, residents, and local businesses.”



