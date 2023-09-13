Macon woman pleads guilty to over $3.5 million tax scheme, faces up to 13 years in prison

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman admitted she falsified tax documents and received more than $331,758 in refunds.

Lonnise Janelle Andrews, 43, also admitted to creating a fake business claiming hundreds of employees in an attempt to commit a tax fraud scheme totaling more than $3.5 million.

On September 11, Andrews pleaded guilty to one count of making and subscribing a false return, one count of false claim for a tax credit, and one count of false claim for a refund.

She faces a maximum sentence of 13 years in prison and a maximum of $600,000 in fines.

Andrews agreed to pay $331,758 in restitution to the IRS.

Her sentencing is scheduled for January 4, 2024.

She is not eligible for parole.

According to court documents, Andrews falsified IRS tax forms for herself, her father, and a fake business.

On her own Form 1040 for the tax year 2019, she used a tax preparation website to generate fake forms.

As a result, the IRS issued her a $165,245 refund check she was not entitled to, and she cashed.

“Those engaged in tax refund schemes and fraud are breaking federal law and will be held accountable for these crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Working with our law enforcement partners, we will seek justice on behalf of taxpayers.”