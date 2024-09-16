Losing sleep over your favorite sports team losing? Georgians you aren’t alone, study shows

ATLANTA — Yes, it’s true! It’s not just the sports players that are losing sleep over a loss but the fans are too, according to a recent survey.

A recent study by sports platform Wetten.com surveyed 3,000 fans across the United States. One in four American sports fans has trouble sleeping after their favorite team or athlete doesn’t do well.

They found that 26% of American sports fans lose sleep over their favorite team or athlete’s performance. Most lose an average of 62 minutes of sleep.

Georgian fans came in the 14th spot, tossing and turning for 62 minutes.

New Jersey fans’ post-game insomnia takes the top spot with an average of 91 minutes. According to the survey, that’s nearly 20% of an average 8-hour sleep cycle.

In Utah, fans stare at the ceiling for about 23 minutes before quickly falling asleep.

Click here to learn more about other states’ ceiling-staring crews.