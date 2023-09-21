Looking to move? Elton John’s Atlanta home is for sale

ATLANTA — You have a chance to live in the home of a worldwide superstar as long as you have about $5 million to spare.

Music legend Elton John placed his Atlanta home on the market for the price of $4.995 million.

It consists of six condo units put together that creates a 13,332 sq. ft, two-story residence with a direct view of the Atlanta skyline. There are four bedrooms in the home along with four full bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

There’s also an in-home gym, spa and three guest suites. The condo comes with nine parking spots, six private storage units and five wine storage units as well.

The “Rocket Man” singer purchased the condo over 30 years ago and it’s one of several homes that he owns. John just wrapped up his “Farewell, Yellow Brick Road” tour with his final performance earlier this summer.

With his touring days over, it appears John is ready to spent most of his time in England.

You can click here for the full tour of John’s Atlanta property that is on the market.

