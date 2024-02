The Loganville Police Department needs your help with identifying a juvenile female who was found wondering the area of GA Highway 81 Spur by patrol officers.

She is approximately two or three years of age and unable to provide her name, although there is a possibility her name is “Shanti.”

If you know who she is or know her parents, please contact Sgt. Stamatellos at (770) 464-0310.

Loganville Police say any information regarding her identity would be useful!

