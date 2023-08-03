Lockdown lifted for 3 metro Atlanta schools following incident with “unauthorized individuals”

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Three Barrow County schools were placed on lockdown Thursday after multiple people entered a school without permission, officials say.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Winder Barrow High School, Russell Middle School, and Winder Elementary School were all placed on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement officers worked investigated the incident.

Officials said three people entered Winder Barrow High School before 10 a.m., and were questioned by the school resource officer (SRO).

After the SRO spoke to the three individuals, who were not students, they ran away, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We had three unauthorized individuals who came into Winder Barrow High School before 10 a.m.,” deputies said. “They were questioned by the SRO, they were not students, [and] they fled the building after being questioned.”

Deputies added, “No threats, no weapons [were] visible.”

Lockdown procedures have since ended, with no immediate threat detected, according to deputies.

