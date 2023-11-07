Local teen hit and killed by car at busy Decatur intersection

DECATUR, Ga. — A 16-year-old in Decatur was struck and killed after being hit by a car at a busy Decatur intersection, according to police.

Police said it happened on Monday at around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of East College Avenue and Commerce Drive.

The teen who was struck died from his injuries, according to police.

This address is right near Downtown Decatur and less than a mile from Decatur High School.

Police did not identify the teen who was killed or say whether there was a suspect in his death.

Decatur police said it will continue to investigate exactly what led up to the teen’s death.

©2023 Cox Media Group